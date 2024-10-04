ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for killing ex-classmate over rejection

Published - October 04, 2024 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Miyapur police arrested the man behind murder of a woman who was his classmate and friend.

Mandala Manoj Kumar alias Balu, 29, was arrested by the police after investigation that included analysis of the call detail records (CDR) of the deceased and CCTV footage near the scene of offence.

Bandi Spandana Sridhar, 29, was allegedly murdered by Manoj on September 30 at her residence in CBR Estates in Miyapur. “Manoj entered her house when she was asleep. First, he smashed her face with a stone and then stabbed her with a screwdriver,” the police said.

Investigation revealed that Manoj and Spandana were classmates. While the deceased got married in 2022, she separated from her husband and was in the middle of divorce. During this time, Spandana rejected Manoj’s proposal. Triggered by the rejection and seeing her being friendly with other classmates and colleagues, he planned to kill her, the police said.

