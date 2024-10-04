GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for killing ex-classmate over rejection

Published - October 04, 2024 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Miyapur police arrested the man behind murder of a woman who was his classmate and friend.

Mandala Manoj Kumar alias Balu, 29, was arrested by the police after investigation that included analysis of the call detail records (CDR) of the deceased and CCTV footage near the scene of offence.

Bandi Spandana Sridhar, 29, was allegedly murdered by Manoj on September 30 at her residence in CBR Estates in Miyapur. “Manoj entered her house when she was asleep. First, he smashed her face with a stone and then stabbed her with a screwdriver,” the police said.

Investigation revealed that Manoj and Spandana were classmates. While the deceased got married in 2022, she separated from her husband and was in the middle of divorce. During this time, Spandana rejected Manoj’s proposal. Triggered by the rejection and seeing her being friendly with other classmates and colleagues, he planned to kill her, the police said.

Published - October 04, 2024 10:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.