Man arrested for killing 70-year-old

March 19, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissioner’s Task Force (Central Zone), on Tuesday, arrested 41-year-old Chepuri Narender, a catering worker in connection with a murder.

Narender was suspected to be involved in killing of 72-year-old Gopal Reddy, a resident of Hyderabad who worked alongside a vegetable vendor, two days ago.

A native of Suryapet, Narender reportedly migrated to Hyderabad for work and took a temporary shelter at Sundaraiah Park, Bagh Lingampally. According to the police the accused reportedly bludgeoned the sleeping victim after a petty quarrel. Reddy succumbed to the injuries.

Narender has been handed over to the Chikkadapally police station for further investigation, the officials informed. A case was earlier filed against him in the Suryapet Town police station.

