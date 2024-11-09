ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for kidnapping, marrying, sexually assaulting minor

Published - November 09, 2024 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old photographer was arrested by Sultan Bazaar police on Friday for sexually assaulting a minor after marrying her.

According to the police, the accused, a resident of Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district, kidnapped the 17-year-old victim, forced her to marry him and sexually assaulted her.

He was booked under Sections 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 64(2)(M) (rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The accused was remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US