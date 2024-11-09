Man arrested for kidnapping, marrying, sexually assaulting minor

A 26-year-old photographer was arrested by Sultan Bazaar police on Friday for sexually assaulting a minor after marrying her.

According to the police, the accused, a resident of Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district, kidnapped the 17-year-old victim, forced her to marry him and sexually assaulted her.

He was booked under Sections 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 64(2)(M) (rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The accused was remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

