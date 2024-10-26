Man arrested for involvement in ₹1.22 crore ‘digital arrest’ scam

A man involved in a digital arrest (and impersonation) fraud that cost a 40-year-old woman in Hyderabad a whopping ₹1.22 crore, was arrested by the Cyberabad cybercrime police in Pune on Saturday.

On September 2, the victim received an automated call claiming to be from the Delhi High Court. She was then connected to a person who identified himself as Gaurav Shukla, head constable, RC Puram police station, Delhi, who stated that money laundering transactions of ₹25 lakh were done through her bank account. The call was then transferred to ‘DCP Rajesh Deo’ who informed the victim about the ‘digital arrest’. The victim was placed under house arrest for five days with constant surveillance via Skype and WhatsApp and was coerced into sharing her identification documents and transferring more than ₹1.22 crore to various fraudulent accounts.

Police arrested Kapil Koomar, 42, who had received ₹25 lakh from the victim in his account, which he had shared with the prime accused Kinshuk Shukla for commission. The police seized a mobile phone from the man, which is being examined to find more clues.