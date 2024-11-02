ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for defrauding two to the tune of ₹1.7 crore in real estate scams

Published - November 02, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a man for conning at least two investors to the tune of ₹1.7 crore in a real estate scam by forging documents pertaining to a government land in Allipur village in Medak.

Udandapuram Narsimlu, a resident of Ratnapur village of Medak, was arrested following a complaint by NVV Subrahmanyam, a priest at Sri Nikhila Sai Maitreya Madhusudhana Saraswati Peetham in Suraram Colony of Jeedimetla.

According to Cyberabad EOW DCP K Prasad, the complainant intended to purchase a land parcel in Shivampet area to construct a temple. During his search, in 2018, he got acquainted with the accused at the Shivampet Tahsildar office.

There, Narsimlu introduced himself as an employee working at the office and assured Subrahmanyam that he was in line for a promotion for deputy tahsildar post. He also assured the complainant that he will provide the land to construct the temple.

As per his plan, Narsimlu showed some government lands on the outskirts of Allipur village, which Subrahmanyam agreed to purchase. The accused then created fake pahani and other documents, which he claimed were issued by tahsildar, and collected ₹1.2 crore from the complainant.

He cheated Aleti Kumar in the same way and collected ₹50 lakh from him.

