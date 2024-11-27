 />

Man arrested for defrauding 80 investors of ₹2.79 crore in chit fund scam

Published - November 27, 2024 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

One person was taken into custody by the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding at least 80 investors in a chit fund scam worth over ₹2.79 crore.

The accused, Appampally Surya Pratap Reddy, was operating unregistered monthly chit funds for over 14 years. He gained the trust of local residents in Miyapur, Kukatpally and Patancheruvu, who invested in various chit schemes ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹25 lakh on commission basis. However, the accused abruptly shut down operations and fled the area, leaving behind investors who had collectively invested a significant amount of money.

Following a complaint lodged by one of the victims, Nasar Khan, a resident of Chanda Nagar in Serilingampally, the EOW initiated an investigation and tracked down the accused to Kharmanghat. Further investigations are underway.

The Cyberabad Police advised people to exercise caution while investing in unregistered chit funds and to verify the credentials of the organisers before investing money.

