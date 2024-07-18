GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for conning 32 investors in ₹60-crore real estate scam

Published - July 18, 2024 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a man who allegedly conned 32 investors to the tune of ₹60 crore in a pre-launch offer (real estate) scam.  

The police arrested GSR Infra Group Pvt Ltd Managing Director Guntupalli Srinivasa Rao, 50, following a complaint by Kartheek Motamarri, a resident of Borabanda of Hyderabad.  Srinivas Rao, along with his associates Chadalawada Srinivasa Rao and Vemavarapu Sathya Shilpa, put out a pre-launch offers of residential villas and flats to be constructed in Kollur village by their company, according to Cyberabad EOW DCP K. Prasad. Trusting the brochures and advertisements, 32 people deposited approximately ₹60 crore into various bank accounts belonging to the company. 

“After taking some initial amount, Rao executed some unregistered sale agreements for the customers, promising to hand over the villas within three years or return the money with 24% interest. The group conned the citizens saying the proposed land is under legal complication,” the official added.  

Related Topics

Telangana / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.