Man arrested for conning 32 investors in ₹60-crore real estate scam

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a man who allegedly conned 32 investors to the tune of ₹60 crore in a pre-launch offer (real estate) scam.

The police arrested GSR Infra Group Pvt Ltd Managing Director Guntupalli Srinivasa Rao, 50, following a complaint by Kartheek Motamarri, a resident of Borabanda of Hyderabad. Srinivas Rao, along with his associates Chadalawada Srinivasa Rao and Vemavarapu Sathya Shilpa, put out a pre-launch offers of residential villas and flats to be constructed in Kollur village by their company, according to Cyberabad EOW DCP K. Prasad. Trusting the brochures and advertisements, 32 people deposited approximately ₹60 crore into various bank accounts belonging to the company.

“After taking some initial amount, Rao executed some unregistered sale agreements for the customers, promising to hand over the villas within three years or return the money with 24% interest. The group conned the citizens saying the proposed land is under legal complication,” the official added.