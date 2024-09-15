Man and granddaughter killed, grandson injured as private bus rams into bike in Jagtial district

A 59-year-old man and his granddaughter were killed and his grandson seriously injured when a private bus rammed into their two-wheeler at Polasa village in Jagtial district on Sunday.

Two others riding another bike were also injured when the same bus hit them after colliding with the two-wheeler.

The private bus was travelling from Kondagattu to Dharmapuri when it collided head on with a two-wheeler while trying to overtake a TGSRTC bus near Polasa village on National Highway 63 on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as B Lachanna, 59, a native of Allipur village in Raikal mandal and his granddaughter Srinidhi, 10.

Lachanna’s grandson Mallikarjun suffered grievous injuries in the accident. He was rushed to a private hospital in Jagtial district headquarters.

Two other injured persons were shifted to the government hospital in Jagtial.

Lachanna was heading to the Ganesh immersion site in a nearby village along with his grandchildren on the bike when the private bus knocked down their two-wheeler.

The Jagtial rural police registered a case against the private bus driver. An investigation is on.