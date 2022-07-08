Man addicted to online betting found dead

A man in his 30s, who was allegedly addicted to online betting, and was deep in debt, was found dead in Rajendranagar police limits late on Thursday.

Police said the victim was identified as D. Dattatreya, a private employee, living in Shivaji Nagar of Attapur.

As per a note purportedly written and left by Dattatreya, police suspect that he ended his life by hanging from the ceiling of his room as he was depressed over his financial situation.

“In the note, he mentioned all the mistakes he did. He even advises others not to venture into online betting,” an officer said.

According to the police, the man was broke, had taken credit cards, and suffered betting losses in huge amounts.

Rajendranagar police opened a probe.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 – 6620 2000.)