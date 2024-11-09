Man, accused of murdering ‘friend’ in Sept., arrested

A man, accused of robbing and murdering a woman at her house in Dundigal on September 23, was arrested from Secunderabad on Saturday, when he came to a diagnostic centre for medical tests.

According to the police, A. Praveen Kumar, 36, had staged the robbery before killing the woman to mislead investigating officials.

Hailing from Utnoor village in Adilabad, he was arrested based on CCTV footage within a 10-km radius of the crime scene and other technical evidence.

Praveen met the victim B. Sharadha at his mobile shop in 2013. Over time, they became friends and came closer. In 2020, the woman moved to Hyderabad and started blackmailing him for money, threatening to reveal their relationship to his family and file a police complaint against him. Fearing these threats, the accused paid her ₹2 lakh a year ago, police said.

However, he decided to take revenge, and on September 23, came from Utnoor to Mallampet and asked her to delete all his ‘inappropriate’ videos from her phone. However, she demanded more money and in a fit of rage, the accused strangled her to death.

To portray the murder as a fallout of robbery, he took away the victim’s jewellery and fled.