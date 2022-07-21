Man accused of marrying a dozen women arrested

Would trap divorcees from matrimonial sites

A 33-year-old man accused of marrying and cheating several women in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was arrested, Gachibowli police said on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Adapa Siva Sankara Babu, a resident of Kondapur. He is a native of Bethapudi in Andhra Pradesh. The police were acting on a complaint which they received on July 17 from a victim who began suspecting the accused’s motives.

According to police, the accused visits matrimonial sites, identifies divorcees and befriends them. He allegedly won their trust and promised to marry them. Later, he allegedly cheated several women of lakhs of rupees.

Babu has as many as five cases registered against him from 2019 to 2022 at the KPHB, Ananthapur Town, Balanagar, Gachibowli and R C Puram Police stations.

Soon after the arrest, police seized a mobile phone from his possession.