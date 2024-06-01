Man absconding in cheating case nabbed by CID from Jalandhar

A man from Jalandhar, Punjab, who collected ₹48 lakh from people under the guise of providing them with jobs in Canada with work visa, was arrested by Telangana CID sleuths. He was evading arrest for the last six years, said the officials.

Two cases were registered against Vikas Khindar, 41, by the Armoor police of Nizamabad in 2018, said the SP of TG CID, B. Ram Reddy. “He cheated people to the tune of ₹48 lakh in both the instances and the cases were transferred to CID for further investigation,” said the official.

He was arrested on May 27 from Jalandhar, and was produced before the local court there to obtain a transit warrant. He was then produced before First Class Magistrate Court in Nizamabad for judicial remand on May 30.