Mamidyala oustees depose before judge

S. Saritha, IV Additional District Judge, Siddipet, recorded the statements of Mamidyala oustees on Sunday.

Mamidyala is one of the three villages that would get submerged in 15-tmcft capacity Kondapochamma reservoir.

The judge visited Tunkibollaram and recorded the statements of oustees who approached the High Court seeking compensation under the Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act – 2013). The process was held at Bahilampur village panchayat officer located in Tunkibollaram Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony constructed for the oustees of Kondapochamma.

Edla Pochaiah was among the first who deposed before the district judge. “I explained the humiliation we faced from the district authorities while forcing us to vacate village on the midnight of April 30. Huge police force was deployed in the village and DCM vans were kept ready for shifting us in midnight. Power supply was completely cut off. One officer threatened that he would be there in the district for three more years and would see to it that I do not get the benefits,” Mr. Pochaiah told The Hindu.

Mr. Pochaiah provided shelter to Edla Ramaswamy and Edla Kishtaiah at his house as both of them were not allotted houses by the authorities. Both of them are sons of his brother. About three acres of their land was notified by the government for acquisition for the construction of Kondapochamma reservoir. They have house site at the village but they were not allotted any house at the colony and hence Kishtaiah has provided them shelter.

Edla Marthalamma, wife of Kishtaiah, was admitted in hospital on Sunday as she fell down while going to washroom.

“The approach to washroom in the single room dwelling was so worst that one is sure to fall down if unattentive. As I had to give statement before the judge, I stayed back and my wife was admitted at the hospital in Hyderabad. Operation will be performed tonight,” he said.