Mallu Ravi slams Kaushik Reddy for his remarks against Revanth Reddy

Published - September 17, 2024 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi has come down heavily on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, criticising his recent statements targeting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The Congress senior leader condemned the remarks, describing them as irrational and provocative.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mallu Ravi said that Kaushik Reddy’s claim that Mr. Revanth Reddy had visited his residence and fallen at his feet, requesting to be made TPCC chief, was a baseless and absurd assertion.

“Such comments reflect that Kaushik Reddy has lost his mental balance. No one who knows Revanth Reddy would believe such claims. He is a leader who never surrenders and has risen through the ranks with integrity,” Mr. Ravi stated.

Mallu Ravi lauded Mr. Revanth Reddy as a leader with a strong sense of self-respect, who has climbed the political ladder from ZPTC member to MLC, MLA, TPCC working president, MP, and now Chief Minister, without ever pursuing positions for personal gain. “Revanth Reddy didn’t chase after roles. Positions came to him through movements and his leadership abilities,” he added.

Mr. Ravi also accused Mr. Kaushik Reddy of indulging in ‘provocative politics’ aimed at creating unrest in Telangana. Citing the case of MLA Arikerpudi Gandhi, he alleged that Mr. Kaushik Reddy’s actions had led to conflicts in the past and warned of dire consequences if such provocations continued. “The BRS leadership must control Mr. Kaushik Reddy before the situation escalates further. If the party leadership doesn’t take action, they will have to bear the responsibility for the consequences,” Mr. Ravi warned.

Telangana / Hyderabad / politics

