ADVERTISEMENT

Mallu Ravi seeks action against KTR for derogatory remarks 

Published - May 25, 2024 10:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Mallu Ravi handing over a letter to CEO Vikas Raj seeking action against KTR on Saturday.

Senior TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi requested Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj to take stern action against BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for “derogatory remarks against Congress candidate Teenmaar Mallanna”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter submitted to Mr. Raj on Saturday, he alleged that the Sircilla MLA made unwarranted remarks against Mallanna at a BRS party meeting on MLC bypolls in Choutuppal on May 24.

According to Mr. Ravi, KTR lauded BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy’s educational background, and contrasted that with Mallanna, disparagingly referring to the latter as ‘Phalli Batana seller’, by calling the election a contest between “BITS Pilani and Phalli-Batana.”

Mr. Ravi said that Mallanna is well-qualified with a degree from Kakatiya University, PG degree in Journalism from Osmania University, and MBA from JNU. He added that Mr. Rao’s remarks were not only insulting for Mallanna but also demeaning for OU graduates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also contended that KTR’s statements violate the MCC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US