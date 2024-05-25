GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mallu Ravi seeks action against KTR for derogatory remarks 

Published - May 25, 2024 10:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Mallu Ravi handing over a letter to CEO Vikas Raj seeking action against KTR on Saturday.

Congress leader Mallu Ravi handing over a letter to CEO Vikas Raj seeking action against KTR on Saturday.

Senior TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi requested Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj to take stern action against BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for “derogatory remarks against Congress candidate Teenmaar Mallanna”.

In a letter submitted to Mr. Raj on Saturday, he alleged that the Sircilla MLA made unwarranted remarks against Mallanna at a BRS party meeting on MLC bypolls in Choutuppal on May 24.

According to Mr. Ravi, KTR lauded BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy’s educational background, and contrasted that with Mallanna, disparagingly referring to the latter as ‘Phalli Batana seller’, by calling the election a contest between “BITS Pilani and Phalli-Batana.”

Mr. Ravi said that Mallanna is well-qualified with a degree from Kakatiya University, PG degree in Journalism from Osmania University, and MBA from JNU. He added that Mr. Rao’s remarks were not only insulting for Mallanna but also demeaning for OU graduates.

He also contended that KTR’s statements violate the MCC.

