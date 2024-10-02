GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mallu Ravi flays KTR, Harish Rao for opposing Musi project

Published - October 02, 2024 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP from Nagarkurnool Mallu Ravi has flayed BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao for their ‘opposition’ to the Musi Riverfront Beautification Project.

He urged former Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao to instruct his party leaders not to mislead the public with false propaganda and ensure they function as a constructive opposition rather than obstructing the State’s progress.

In a letter addressed to KCR on Wednesday, Mr. Ravi expressed disappointment over the BRS’s stance against what he described as a vital initiative to prevent Hyderabad’s recurrent flooding and to improve the city’s environmental health.

He pointed out that Musi development and HYDRAA projects are crucial long-term initiatives aimed at safeguarding the lives and property of Hyderabad’s citizens. He criticised the BRS leaders for failing to offer a constructive feedback and instead misleading the public with “unfounded claims” about the projects.

The Congress MP reminded KCR that these very programmes were first proposed during his tenure as Chief Minister and questioned the lack of significant progress during that period. He accused the BRS leaders of acting with vested interests by opposing the current government’s development efforts.

Mr. Ravi said that the Musi development project is being implemented diligently, with expert guidance, and will particularly benefit residents of the Old City and the broader metropolitan area.

He acknowledged that while certain areas near the river might face demolitions, these actions are part of broader flood control measures and are being handled responsibly by the current government.

In his letter, he urged KCR to reflect on his party’s promises, especially those concerning infrastructure development alleging that the BRS had neglected Musi River’s restoration and failed to deliver on major projects such as the Mallannasagar dam, where thousands of displaced families still await rehabilitation.

Highlighting international examples of successful river restoration efforts such as the Thames in London, the Yangtze in China, and the Rhine in Europe, he argued that restoring the Musi would similarly improve the environment, boost public health, and promote sustainable development in Hyderabad.

Published - October 02, 2024 08:03 pm IST

