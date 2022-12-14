Mallu Ravi files habeas corpus petition following raid on Congress war room

December 14, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Mallu Ravi filed a habeas corpus petition in Telangana High Court on Wednesday seeking production of Ishan Sharma, 33, Tatineni Shashank, 36, and Manda Prathap, 33, stating that Hyderabad police had unlawfully taken away them from Congress party ‘war room’ in Madhapur on Tuesday night.

The petitioner, who was earlier a Member of Parliament and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president, sought a compensation of ₹20 lakh each to the three persons for their illegal detention. According to the petitioner, the three persons were rendering political management services for Telangana Congress party by conducting surveys, analysis, election campaign and digital media management from an office christened Congress War Room in Madhapur.

He stated that around 10.45 p.m. on Tuesday, batteries of police personnel barged into the Congress war room. Without issuing any notice or disclosing the reasons, the police parties searched the office and took away computers, hard discs and other material. The police also whisked away the three persons.

The DGP had assured to inquire into the matter but the whereabouts of the three men were not yet known and hence the habeas corpus petition was filed, he said. The plea is likely to be heard on Thursday.

