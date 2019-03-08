Mallapur, Dharmasagar repatriated to Indervelli

The initial feeling of incredulity gave way to relief as villagers of Mallapur and Dharmasagar, early on Friday, heard the news of their habitations being repatriated to Indervelli mandal. And relief is bound to make way for celebrations soon as the government’s move to detach the villages from Sirikonda mandal and identify them with original Indervelli signifies fullfilment of their two-and-a-half year old demand thereby removing a psychological burden.

Mallapur and Dharmasagar villages, having a population of about 300 and 350 respectively, were located in Indervelli mandal but were delinked from it to form the new Sirikonda mandal when the districts were reorganised in September 2016. The villagers had strongly opposed the move to severe them from Indervelli, but it did not serve the purpose and neither did the plethora of subsequent protests subsequently.

The government issued an order on Thursday transferring the villages to Indervelli. This was culmination of some intense efforts by Collector D. Divya.

“She pursued the matter to its logical conclusion following our representations under the leadership of elder Sidam Bheem Rao,” recalled a happy former sarpanch Pusam Anand Rao of the events leading to the development. In a message Ms. Divya expressed her happiness at the development which was eagerly awaited by the villagers.

No sooner had the villagers of Mallapur received the good news from Mr. Bheem Rao, than they reached the Nagoba temple in gratitude. “We had started our campaign for repatriation from here so it was only proper that we thank the god first,” observed Athram Bheem Rao, president of the village development committee.