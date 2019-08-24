Mallannasagar work goes on, violating court direction

The farmers of the four villages Toguta, Vemulaghat, Pallepahad and Etigaddakishtapur, falling under Mallannasagar heaved a sigh of relief on Friday, when the Green Bench of the High Court directed the district administration to stop the ongoing works for one week and restore the power lines.

Some farmers had approached the High Court stating that they were not paid compensation but works are being taken up. Even power lines were disturbed putting the farmers and residents at risk, they said.

Green Bench consisting of Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy and Justice P Naveen Rao directed the authorities to restore the power lines and stop works. However, the works continued on Saturday.

“We went there to stop the works and take photographs. The manager of the contract firm threatened us with dire consequences if we stop the works, stating that they had not received any orders,” said S. Ashok, a resident of Etigaddakishtapur. “We do not know whether the court has given any direction to stop the works or restore power lines. Highest authority in the district is Collector and no instructions were issued so far,” said a revenue officer on condition of anonymity.