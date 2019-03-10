Mallannasagar work goes on despite court orders

The progress of work on the Mallannasagar reservoir in Toguta and Kondapaka mandals shows that the administration and the project implementing agency has little respect for the High Court orders.

Siddipet district administration is facing four cases of contempt of court, all pertaining to Mallannasagar. While one case was filed last year, two cases were filed last month and one case was filed this month.

In the case of Paiyavula Lakshmi and three others of Toguta village (Case number 1962 of 2018), the court even appointed Advocate Commissioner to visit the village. The petitioners — all farm labourers — complained to the court that excavation work was being taken up in the village damaging the land and crops, thereby violating orders issued on June 25, 2018. The second petition was filed by Asharla Balavva and five others (Case number 136 of 2019). They approached the court on February 4 with the complaint that the officers have been wilfully violating the orders issued on 25.06.2018. “Pending further orders respondents 4 (Executive Engineer, I&CAD, KP Constructions Division-7, Gajwel) and 5 (Project Manager, Raghava Constructions Limited, Toguta) are restrained from doing anything in violation of the order dated 25.06.2018,” the court directed in its order. Ch. Narayana Reddy, Ch. Suguna and Ch. Ramana Reddy of Tipparam village in Kondapaka mandal filed a contempt petition (Case number 203 of 2019) on February 18. They have urged High Court to direct the respondents not to dispossess them from their lands pending the outcome of the main contempt case. They alleged that the respondents have wilfully violated orders issued by the court on August 1, 2018.

“There shall be an interim direction as prayed for since admittedly no payments under Section 38 of Act 20 of 2013 as directed in order dated 01.08.2018 in IA (Interlocutory Appeal) in writ petition number 26136 of 2018 have been made by respondents to petitioners,” said the court order.

The latest case was that of Jedala Rajavva (Case 216 of 2019) and 13 others of Vemulaghat village who had filed a contempt case in the court on March 8 alleging that the officials were wilfully violating the court orders.

“It seems that the administration is least bothered about violation of court orders and contempt cases,”, otherwise how can one explain the contempt of court orders in Mallannasagar construction?” questioned Toguta resident A. Mallesham said., a resident of Toguta, alleging that they were being threatened and the work was still on in the village even on Sunday.