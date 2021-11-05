Mallannasagar will benefit ryots for generations: Harish

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that the Mallannasagar constructed at Toguta and Kondapaka mandals would benefit farmers for several generations and it would change their fate.

Speaking after visiting Mallannasgar along with officials on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao said that a gigantic task was completed in a very short period.

“This project will change the fate of farmers forever and benefit future generations. The project was completed with the blessings of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as part of Kaleshwaram,” said Mr Harish Rao.

Irrigation department divisional engineer Sumar and Junior Engineer Bharath informed the Minister that as much as 11 tmcft water was filled in the reservoir with a height of 30 metres in the reservoir. They said that while the bund length was about 22 kilometres, water spread was for about 20 kilometres.

Forest Development Corporation Chairman V. Pratap Reddy, and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACA) chairman Bakki Venkataiah were present.