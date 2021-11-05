Telangana

Mallannasagar will benefit farmers for generations: Harish Rao

An areal view of Mallannasagar. File. Photo: Special Arrangment  

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that the Mallannasagar constructed at Toguta and Kondapaka mandals will benefit farmers for several generations and that it would change their fate.

Speaking after visiting Mallannasgar along with officials on November 5, Mr. Rao said that a gigantic task was completed in very short period.

“This project will change the fate of farmers forever and benefit future generations. The project was completed with the blessings of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as part of Kaleswaram,” said Mr. Rao.

The Irrigation department divisional engineer Sumar and Junior Engineer Bharath have informed the Minister that as much as 11 tmcft water was filled in the reservoir with a height of 30 meters in the reservoir. They said that the while the bund length was about 22 kilometres, water spread was for about 20 kilometres.

Forest Development Corporation Chairman V. Pratap Reddy, Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACA) chairman Bakki Venkataiah and others were present.


