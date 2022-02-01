Mallannasagar project displaced persons stage protest in Telangana

Hyderabad

01 February 2022 21:28 IST

Oustees from Brahmana Banjerpally find plots allotted to them are now being alloted oustees from other villages

Demanding the authorities to retain the house sites allotted to them, the oustees of Brahmana Banjerpally held a dharna and rasta roko at Pragnapur on Tuesday. They raised slogans against the government.

“We have vacated the village about one-and-a-half years ago to pave way for the construction of Mallannasagar under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The authorities allotted plots to us at Sangapur near Gajwel. Now the authorities are telling us that some 80 plots that were allotted to us will now be given to the oustees of Etigaddakishtapur, another village that got submerged in Mallannasagar,” Sarpanch of Brahmana Banjerpally M. Ramu said.

“We are not against the government allotting house sites to them, but we are asking that the government first allocate the house sites to us and only after that allot the balance plots to the oustees from other villages,” he added.

