Mallannasagar oustees seek refuge in Kishan Reddy

Land oustees of Mallannasagar approached Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday and urged him to come to their rescue stating that they were facing serious problems in their villages as the construction of rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) colonies was not yet complete while the construction of project was on. The oustees are from Toguta, Vemulaghat and Etigaddakishtapur village in Toguta mandal. While Vemulaghat and Etigaddakishtapur would be completely submerged in the Mallannasagar Reservoir, farmers are Toguta are losing their lands.

“The Telangana government acquired lands from us in 2016. The then Irrigation Minister promised to take care of us, but the situation is very different. We are afraid of living in our village as work is under progress with blasting of rocks and heavy vehicles moving around. We were paid R&R package on May 1 this year after HC intervention, however, not all of us were paid. There is heavy police presence in the villages and we are not being allowed to ask any questions even about the low amount paid as compensation for our houses,” they said in the memorandum submitted to Mr. Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad. on Sunday.

“Police are threatening us with weapons directing us to accept whatever was paid by the government. Those questioning for their rights and stopping works taken up in their fields are being shifted to police stations and are being released only after they give a written assurance that they will not stop the work. Police were even warning us to register cases. They are not bothered even when we show them the undertaking given by Joint Collector to the High Court that the work would not commence till the construction of R&R colonies was completed. Please focus on our problems and address them,” the oustees urged the Union Minister.

They have also attached clipping appeared in various newspapers and the directions of court. However, none of the oustees who met Mr. Kishan Reddy are ready to identify themselves fearing consequences. They said that the Union Minister has responded positively and promised to look into the issue.