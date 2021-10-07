Mallannasagar oustees plan another round of agitation

Etiggaddakishtapur villagers discuss pending issues

Mallannasagar oustees are getting ready for another round of agitation as the officials are yet to keep the promises.

The oustees of Etigaddakishtapur held a meeting at the newly established Mutrajpally Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony on Thursday and renewed their call to sort out all pending issues. The villagers shifted to the R&R Colony about four months ago and the officials had promised to clear all the dues, including funds for structures, front yards and back yards of houses soon after reaching the R&R Colony. In spite of their bitter experiences in the past, more than 90% of the villager shifted to the new colony as there was no other go. The officials had arranged transport to shift the villagers and some reluctant families who stayed put were shifted to the new colony by the officials at the last minute .

“It is almost three months since we were shifted to the new colony. The officials who promised to release the pending amounts are now saying that there is no pending list and even if there is one, it will not be more than 15 persons whereas the list as per villagers contained the names of more than 200 200 people, including those above 18 years and single men and women. We even submitted the list to the officials, but they just brushed aside our demands. As there is no other way, we are getting ready for agitation,” said K. Pratap Reddy, village sarpanch, who was instrumental in getting the villagers shifted. He has also held discussions with sarpanches of Vemulghat, Pallepahad and Brahamana Banjerpally. Mr Reddy presided over Thursday’s meeting which was attended by large number of villagers.

In 2016, the same villagers had attacked the house of Mr. Reddy alleging that he was hand in gloves with the ruling party.