Mallannasagar oustees oppose vote removal from villages

Urge officials to retain them till they get permanent address and full compensation

Oustees from villages submerged due to the Mallannasagar reservoir have claimed that their names have been removed from the voter list.

In fact, officials have opened special camps to enrol them as voters with their new addresses. However, the oustees are against this move as they think that new addresses may deny them the pending compensation.

Worried over this, elected representatives of these villages, from where people were relocated to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Mutrajpally, met the officials concerned and submitted a memorandum on Saturday.

“Removal of votes from the submerged villages is not acceptable as the elected public representatives are still continuing. These oustees do not have a permanent address at the R&R Colony. Do not remove their votes till they get a permanent address and all their pending compensations are cleared,” appealed the elected representatives in the memorandum submitted to the MPDO and MRO.

Etigaddakishtapur Sarpanch Pratap Reddy, Vemulaghat Sarpanch Balakishan, Lakshmapur Sarpanch Swamy, Brahmanabanjerpally Sarpanch Ramu, and Pallepahad Sarpanch Gugloth Rajitha were present.

In another memorandum, some oustees urged the authorities to keep their votes in old village panchayats as long as they are being retained in old mandals.