Mallannasagar oustees meet Minister, seek end to problems

Hyderabad Bureau HYDERABAD
September 22, 2022 17:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of people from Erravelli, a village displaced by Mallannasagar reservoir of the Kaleshwaram project, met Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao here on Thursday requesting him to resolve the pending problems including sanction of house sites at the earliest.

They reiterated to the Minister that they had been cooperating with the State Government from the beginning for the construction of the major balancing reservoir in spite of losing everything – their houses, agricultural lands and livelihood activities. They submitted a memorandum to the Minister explaining the problems yet to be addressed and resolved.

Responding to their plea, the Minister spoke to the District Collector and other officials over phone and instructed them to resolve the pending problems of Erravelli and other villages displaced by Mallannasagar reservoir at the earliest. He assured the villagers that he would personally distribute house site pattas to them as well as those of other villages soon.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asking them not to worry about their rehabilitation, the Minister said they would be done justice as assured by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao time and again.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app