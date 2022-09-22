Mallannasagar oustees meet Minister, seek end to problems

A group of people from Erravelli, a village displaced by Mallannasagar reservoir of the Kaleshwaram project, met Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao here on Thursday requesting him to resolve the pending problems including sanction of house sites at the earliest.

They reiterated to the Minister that they had been cooperating with the State Government from the beginning for the construction of the major balancing reservoir in spite of losing everything – their houses, agricultural lands and livelihood activities. They submitted a memorandum to the Minister explaining the problems yet to be addressed and resolved.

Responding to their plea, the Minister spoke to the District Collector and other officials over phone and instructed them to resolve the pending problems of Erravelli and other villages displaced by Mallannasagar reservoir at the earliest. He assured the villagers that he would personally distribute house site pattas to them as well as those of other villages soon.

Asking them not to worry about their rehabilitation, the Minister said they would be done justice as assured by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao time and again.