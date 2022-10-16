Mallannasagar oustee files papers for Munugode byelection

ADVERTISEMENT

A Mallannasagar project oustee had filed his nomination papers for the Munugode bypoll on Saturday.

Neerudi Prasad, one of the 130 candidates who had filed their papers, has no political background. But, he has a purpose and that is surely not to win the election.

Mr. Prasad was a native of Vemulaghat village in Toguta mandal of Siddipet district, which was submerged under the Mallannasagar reservoir, along with seven other villages.

Despite continuous protests, the oustees were forced to vacate their villages and migrate to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Mutrajpally near Gajwel revenue divisional headquarters.

The oustees mainly complained of not receiving the entire compensation even after repeated appeals.

Mr. Prasad claimed that the government was yet to pay him for his 11 guntas of land.

“We had three-and-a-half acres of land at Vemulaghat village, and ran a tent house shop that gave employment to four persons. We had three houses. Now, even I have become unemployed like the tent shop employees, and is desperately looking for a job. I had filed my nomination to highlight the problems of oustees under Mallannasagar. It is not just for me,” he told The Hindu.

When asked whether he would remain in the fray till the last minute, Mr. Prasad said that he has been fighting for the cause of all the oustees and hence, would fight till the end.