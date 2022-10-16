Mallannasagar oustee files papers for Munugode byelection

Villager aims to highlight the problems of oustees

R. Avadhani HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A Mallannasagar project oustee had filed his nomination papers for the Munugode bypoll on Saturday.

Neerudi Prasad, one of the 130 candidates who had filed their papers, has no political background. But, he has a purpose and that is surely not to win the election.

Mr. Prasad was a native of Vemulaghat village in Toguta mandal of Siddipet district, which was submerged under the Mallannasagar reservoir, along with seven other villages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite continuous protests, the oustees were forced to vacate their villages and migrate to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Mutrajpally near Gajwel revenue divisional headquarters.

The oustees mainly complained of not receiving the entire compensation even after repeated appeals.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Prasad claimed that the government was yet to pay him for his 11 guntas of land.

“We had three-and-a-half acres of land at Vemulaghat village, and ran a tent house shop that gave employment to four persons. We had three houses. Now, even I have become unemployed like the tent shop employees, and is desperately looking for a job. I had filed my nomination to highlight the problems of oustees under Mallannasagar. It is not just for me,” he told The Hindu.

When asked whether he would remain in the fray till the last minute, Mr. Prasad said that he has been fighting for the cause of all the oustees and hence, would fight till the end.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app