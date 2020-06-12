Mallannasagar feeder channel overflows

SIDDIPET

12 June 2020 20:23 IST

Heavy rainfall in the region caused water to flow into the canal

The Mallannasagar canal started overflowing at Erravalli, in Kondapaka mandal, in the early hours of Friday creating panic among the locals. The canal continued to overflow for about four hours from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. when the officials intervened to stop it.

According to sources, the water was being pumped from Akaram pumphouse to Murkook pumphouse as part of filling up of Kondapochammasagar. However, on Thursday night the region received some 94 mm rainfall resulting in water flowing into the canals and causing them to overflow and there were minor breaches at some places. Officials immediately swung into action using heavy machines and brought the situation under control.

“The overflow was the result of backwater and rainwater reaching the canal. However, there was no damage and no breaching,” Kaleshwaram project Superintending Engineer T. Venu said.

CM visit

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made a surprise visit to Kondapochammasagar on Friday and also inspected the Murkook pump house in the mandal headquarters. Of the three motors pumping water at Murkook only two were pumping water and the third one was halted due to a technical snag. The third motor is expected to be restored in a day or two.

The Chief Minister interacted with officials and then left the spot.

The Godavari water was released to 15 tmcft Kondapochammasagar on May 29 by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao along with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. After a gap of about two weeks the Chief Minister has again visited Kondapochammasagar.