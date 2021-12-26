Mallanna should open eyes of Centre: Harish

26 December 2021 19:45 IST

‘Union Minister Tomar’s comments on farm laws objectionable’

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao invoked the blessings of the presiding deity at Komuravelli Mallanna temple to impart knowledge to the Centre and let it take a right decision on procurement of paddy from Telangana.

Addressing a gathering after offering the traditional silk clothes to Lord Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy at the temple along with Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy on Sunday on the occasion of three- month-long Brahmostav, Mr. Harish Rao said that the comments made by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar that the three farm laws withdrawn by Centre would be reintroduced were highly objectionable.

“The three farm laws were cancelled after more than one year of agitation and sacrifices of about 700 farmers. Mr. Tomar’s comments that the laws would be reintroduced were nothing but humiliating the entire farming community in India. It seems that these acts were repealed only in view of elections scheduled for next year in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab,” said Mr. Harish Rao, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi give clarity on the issue. He said that Mr Tomar should offer open apology to the farming community for his comments.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier in the day, the Minister participated in the Kalyana Mahotsavam of Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy. He said that with the blessings of Lord Mallanna the Mallannasagar project was completed and irrigation was being provided for lakhs of acres. “We sought the blessing of Lord Mallanna last year to complete the project and this year we have completed the project and got 10 tmcft water filled in the reservoir. As much as ₹30 crore was spent in the last seven years for the development of the temple,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that three silver entrances were completed as promised last year. He stated that Mr. Srinivas Yadav had decided to offer golden crown to Lord Mallanna next year.

Bhogir Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Jangaon MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy and ZP Chairperson V. Roja Sharma were present.