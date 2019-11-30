Former TRS union leader Mallaiah likely to be BMS State president

Former president and founder of Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS) Kengarla Mallaiah, who recently joined the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), is likely to be elected president of BMS Telangana State unit.

His election as BMS State president is scheduled to be announced at the BMS 26th State Mahasabha being held in Kothagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Sunday. Mallaiah, a Telangana protagonist and the key person who ensured the growth of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi affiliated union — TGBKS — to emerge as recognised trade union of Singareni Collieries Company Limited, had joined BMS dejected with his being sidelined by the party high command.

Talking to The Hindu on Saturday, Mr. Mallaiah said that he would strive to strengthen the BMS trade union and emerge victorious in the ensuing election for recognised trade union of the Singareni. He said that he was touring all the mines and conducting gate meetings and exposing the true colours of TRS and its affiliated trade union TGBKS, which had neglected the coal miners.

The Singareni had earned profits of ₹ 1764 crore, but the coal miners were forced to wait for their salaries and run from pillar to post, he said and added that the State government was collecting power generated by the Singareni Jaipur Thermal Power Project and not paying the bills. He said that the State government owes ₹ 10,000 crore to the Singareni Collieries and demanded that the government clear the dues at the earliest.