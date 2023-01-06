ADVERTISEMENT

‘Malla Yuddha’ national championship to be held from Feb. 9 to 12

January 06, 2023 06:07 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

Efforts to revive ancient Indian sports, says BJP youth leader

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad-based Sreshth Foundation has announced Mukesh Goud Memorial national championships in the ancient Indian sport, Malla Yuddha (Indian style wrestling) at Hyderabad from February 9 to 12, with prize money of ₹ 31 lakh on offer.

A total of 57 prizes in 17 categories will be given to the Malla Yoddhas in this national championship being held in Telangana for the first time, said Vikram Goud, founder of Sreshth Foundation and BJP Youth leader, at a press conference here. He said the championship is being held in the memory of his father late Mukesh Goud, who was a Minister in the Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy, Rosaiah and N. Kiran Kumar Reddy governments.

He said the idea of Malla Yuddha competitions was taken from the Central government’s ‘Khelo India’ programme, which has been introduced to revive the sports culture and ancient Indian sports. “We are committed to building a strong ecosystem at the grassroots level to revive ‘Kushti’ culture in India. We plan to hold this event annually across Indian States,” Mr Goud said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US