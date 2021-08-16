Malla Reddy University to hold CET on Aug. 21, 22

Malla Reddy University is conducting a Common Entrance Test (MRUCET) on August 21 and 22 to determine eligibility and grant scholarships. The university is looking for bright young individuals who have the potential to succeed at the university’s higher levels of education.

Applicants will be able to apply online till August 20, 2021. This entrance exam is open to students of all State Boards, Central Board and other recognised institutions across India. Malla Reddy University, Hyderabad (MRUH) was established in the year 2020 through the State Legislature Council of Telangana, Government of Telangana.

Built on a spacious campus sprawling over 200 acres, the university offers industry-focused specialised undergraduate and postgraduate courses with the aim of providing quality higher education on par with international standards.

V.S.K. Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Malla Reddy University said the university is organising a Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted on August 21 and 22 in order to provide eligibility and scholarships for deserving candidates. Students can know more about the examination details by visiting the university’s website www.mallareddyuniversity.ac.in.

This test is primarily intended to assess the student’s knowledge base and skill set before awarding them with a scholarship or course seat at the institution.