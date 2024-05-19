GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Malla Reddy, son-in-law booked in land dispute case

Published - May 19, 2024 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Petbasheerbad police of Cyberabad booked a case against Medchal MLA Malla Reddy and his son-in-law, Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajashekar Reddy, in an alleged land dispute.

The police also filed a counter case against the other party, businessmen S. Srinivas Reddy, and one Mr. Basheer.

The cases were booked following a tiff over a dispute pertaining to fencing around a piece of land near Suchitra in Kompally.

Malla Reddy and his son-in-law claimed that they have purchased 1 acre and 29 guntas of land located by the service road of the National Highway 44.

“They claimed that it was their land and got the fencing barricade removed,” said the officials. Srinivas Reddy and Basheer also made claims about the land being registered on their name.

A case and a counter case was booked against both the parties.

“No arrests have been made yet,” said Petbasheerbad police.

