Malla Reddy, 7 others booked for cheating

December 14, 2023 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and BRS MLA from Medchal Malla Reddy and seven other associates were booked for cheating (IPC Section 420) and wrongfully dispossessing members of a Scheduled Tribe from their land (3 (1) (g) SC/ST Act) in Shamirpet police limits.

The incident was registered by the police, following court directions, on December 6. The issue came to light a week later after an FIR was circulated on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the land in question was of 47 acres and 18 guntas in survey numbers 33, 34 and 35 at Keshavaram village of Muduchintalapally mandal in Medchal. The land belonged to the ancestors of the complainant, Kethavath Bhikshapati, which was registered in his mother’s name.

On November 3, the 74-year-old complainant wrote: “Eight persons — Srinivas Reddy, Harimohan Reddy, Madhukar Reddy, Shivudu, Chamakura Malla Reddy, Sneha Ramireddy, Ramidi Lakshmamma, and Ramidi Neha Reddy — lied and convinced us (seven members of the family) and gave us ₹3 lakh each. They explained to us illiterates that we would get our land, but instead they conspired and got our registrations cancelled (PT surrender) at the Muduchintalapally Tahsildar office. This is dispossessing us of our land.”

The complainant had submitted his petition to Shamirpet police on November 18 and a case was registered against the people involved on December 6.

Shamirpet police have launched an investigation.

