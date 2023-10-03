Malkajgiri DCC president resigns, likely to join BRS

October 03, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Hyderabad

Days after meeting Rahul Gandhi, Medchal Malkajgiri District Congress Committee president and Malkajgiri ticket aspirant Nandhikanti Sridhar resigned from the party on Monday. He sent his resignation letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He is likely to join the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). In the resignation letter, Mr.Sridhar alleged that there was no place for Backward Classes in the Congress party. Despite working hard for the party for the last 10 years and braving cases from sitting MLA Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao, the party ignored him and chose to admit the latter.

Reminding the Congress party’s stand that only one member of the family will be given party ticket, he asked how new entrant Hanumantha Rao was promised two tickets — one for himself and another for his son, Rohit. “Is this not injustice,” he asked and said he didn’t see any hope of justice in the Congress for Backward Classes.

He said injustice was done to him in 2018 too, when the Malkajgiri seat was given to another party as a part of the poll alliance. Mr.Sridhar, an aspirant for the Malkajgiri seat, had rejuvenated Congress in the constituency, participating in all party programmes. His seat was almost confirmed until the new political developments, with BRS sitting MLA Hanumantha Rao joining the Congress following differences with his party.

To pacify him, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy had arranged a personal meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi recently where he was promised a bright political future for sacrificing his seat to the new entrant. However, Mr.Sridhar eventually decided to send his resignation.

He is the second DCC president to resign, sulking over new entrants being promised tickets, in the last few days. Medak district president Kantareddy Tirupathi Reddy had also resigned; his resignation was related to Mynampalli Rohit, son of Hanumantha Rao, over his admission into Congress with the assurance of Medak ticket.

