May 05, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

The Election Management Committee of the Telangana Congress reviewed the Malkajgiri campaign with the constituency coordinators on Saturday. Speaking to the media later, TPCC vice-president Vinod Reddy said that the party is bound to retain the seat with a handsome majority. MP from Tamil Nadu and party Observer Jothimani, former MLA Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao and DCC president of Medchal-Malkajgiri Harshvardhan Reddy were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.