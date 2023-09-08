Malicious propaganda about ‘BJP-BRS ties’ affecting party’s position: Kishan Reddy

September 08, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy lamented that “malicious propaganda is being carried out about the BJP and BRS being together to ensure the saffron party does not get the benefit of anti-incumbency vote”.

“There is a politics of conspiracy being carried out by both the Congress and BRS when there is clear evidence of anti-establishment vote against the government and in our favour. These two parties are trying to stop our victory. We have to take the fight back to them as people are yearning for a clean and transparent people-oriented government as against a dictatorial, family and corrupt regime,” he told party officials on Friday.

Mr. Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, said that all opinion surveys have been showing that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s time is up and he is sure to lose the elections like former Chief Minister J. Vengal Rao in 1978 as his credibility had touched rock bottom.

“KCR was forced to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day as a token gesture only because of pressure from the BJP and after the Central government had decided to take it up. Till then, he was under the influence of the Majlis party, which was dead against the celebrations,” he charged.

The BJP leader also accused KCR of behaving like a “Nizam descendant”. If there were atrocities against people and local culture, then, under the present regime, there has been financial mismanagement. Congress, BRS and Majlis parties are all the same and are sure to join forces after the elections, he said.

“They are also acting against the majority community,” he added, and questioned the silence of KCR on Tamil Nadu Minister Dayanidhi Stalin’s comments on ‘Sanatana Dharma’. “People should question the role of MIM as it was also working with the Congress and BRS,” he said.

Senior leaders Prakash Javadekar, Sunil Bansal, D.K. Aruna, and P. Muralidhar Rao participated.

