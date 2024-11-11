Malaysian importers evince interest in Telangana rice

Malaysian importers have shown a keen interest in sourcing rice from Telangana, following discussions at the Malaysia Business Meeting on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

The meeting threw light on the State’s agricultural progress, and featured key leaders, including Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, SAT chairman Shivsena Reddy, Agriculture University vice-chancellor Aldas Janaiah, Osmania University vice-chancellor M. Kumar, and Education Commission chairman Akunuri Murali.

Dr. Janaiah provided details on rice and grain varieties grown in Telangana, and spoke about their quality and advanced agricultural practices. Mr. Sridhar Babu discussed about the ongoing development of agriculture and the State’s ability to meet global market standards.

The meeting opened up new opportunities for the agricultural sector and its position in the international market.

