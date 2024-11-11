 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malaysian importers evince interest in Telangana rice

Published - November 11, 2024 12:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu with the Malaysian delegation on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu with the Malaysian delegation on Sunday (November 10, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Malaysian importers have shown a keen interest in sourcing rice from Telangana, following discussions at the Malaysia Business Meeting on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

The meeting threw light on the State’s agricultural progress, and featured key leaders, including Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, SAT chairman Shivsena Reddy, Agriculture University vice-chancellor Aldas Janaiah, Osmania University vice-chancellor M. Kumar, and Education Commission chairman Akunuri Murali.

Dr. Janaiah provided details on rice and grain varieties grown in Telangana, and spoke about their quality and advanced agricultural practices. Mr. Sridhar Babu discussed about the ongoing development of agriculture and the State’s ability to meet global market standards.

The meeting opened up new opportunities for the agricultural sector and its position in the international market.

Published - November 11, 2024 12:06 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.