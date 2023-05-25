HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malakpet Police solve case of decapitated woman  

Accused, a stock trader, murdered the 55-year-old woman after a dispute over money matters

May 25, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Malakpet Police cracked the murder case of a woman, whose decapitated head was found by GHMC workers at a garbage dump area along the Musi river opposite Afzal Nagar community hall last week.

The victim was identified as Yerram Anuradha Reddy, 55, a resident of Chaitanyapuri Colony. She had been living alone in the ground-floor portion of the accused in the case B. Chandra Mohan, 48, an online stock trader.

The woman’s head was found in a black polythene cover on May 17 (Wednesday) by sweepers on the Theegalguda road. It was suspected that the woman was aged about 40. The Malakpet Police formed eight teams to crack the case and they scrutinised the week-long CCTV footage on the route, examined missing person’s complaints across police stations, and enquired details in nearby areas.

DCP (South East Zone) Ch. Rupesh, disclosing the details to mediapersons on Wednesday, said it was found that Mohan had been in a relationship with Anuradha for the past several years. The woman used to lend money to people on interest basis, and Mohan too borrowed upto ₹7 lakh from her, but did not return.

A dispute arose between the two over money matters on May 12 (Friday), and after a heated exchange Mohan stabbed her multiple times, ensured her death and using two cutting machines separated her body parts.

While the head was packed in a polythene bag for disposal, the other parts were preserved in his refrigerator and a suitcase for later disposal. On Monday, Mohan took an auto and disposed the head on the Theegalguda road.

Police said the accused also used deodorants, incense sticks, phenol and other substances to keep off the smell in the house and the area. He even took the victim’s cellphone and sent messages to people in her list, to just make them believe that she was alive and was at some far off place.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.