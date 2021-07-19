Malakpet police catch youth who snatched phones

HYDERABAD

19 July 2021 20:11 IST

Malakpet Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on Sunday, alleged to have snatched seven cell phones. The accused Syed Mudassir was earlier caught by Kacheguda police as a juvenile. Later, he was arrested by Rein Bazar police in a robbery case and sent to judicial remand.

After getting released from jail, he planned to snatch cell phones from people going on roads and in bylanes, said the police who added that he extorted a two-wheeler and snatched seven phones in Hyderabad.

On July 14, a 43-year-old man lodged a complaint with Malakpet police that a person snatched his cell phone while he was talking during morning walk near Government Junior College for Girls, and sped away on a two-wheeler at high speed. The police caught the accused on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police have handed over 30 missing mobile phones to the owners on Monday. People can use Hawk Eye app to lodge complaints about missing mobile phones. The IT Cell at the office of Hyderabad Police Commissioner tracks the lost phones using IMEI numbers.