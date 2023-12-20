Makloor murders | Police yet to exhume Prasad’s body, trace his wife’s body

December 20, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The motive has been unravelled and ‘killers’ are caught in the sensational case of six murders of Makloor in Nizamabad district of north Telangana. But the Sadashivanagar police of Kamareddy district, who unravelled the mystery behind the series of murders and even saved one more member of the family from getting killed, are facing some challenges.

The immediate task staring at them now is tracing the bodies of Prasad and his wife, Ramani alias Sanwika, who were eliminated allegedly by his friend Prashanth and the latter’s associates. Along with the couple, the accused had allegedly killed Prashanth’s twin children, son Chaitrik, daughter Chaitrika (both seven years old), and his two sisters Sravani and Swapna.

Investigation revealed that Prashanth had decided to allegedly execute Prasad’s septuagenarian mother Susheela also. While the bodies of the other four victims were traced, investigators are yet to find those of Prasad and his wife Ramani.

On November 29, Prashanth reportedly lured Prasad for a liquor party at a secluded place on Madanapalli village outskirts in Makloor mandal of Nizamabad. When Prasad was in an inebriated condition, Prashanth and his aides Vishnu and Vamshi allegedly murdered him by smashing his head with boulders. “They buried the body there,” an officer probing the case on the condition of anonymity said.

Later on December 1, he reportedly approached Prasad’s wife Ramani and sister Sravani and took them to a place in Nizamabad telling them that Prasad went into hiding as police were digging into a case registered against him earlier. Prashanth and his two aides drove Ramani to Basar bridge, allegedly strangled her to death with a rope in the car and dumped her body into the stream down the bridge.

Later, the trio allegedly eliminated Swapna in a near similar fashion, dumped her body on Vadiayaram village outskirts in Chegunta and burnt her body after dousing it with petrol. The two children too were allegedly killed after taking them to Son bridge in the same car and the bodies were dumped into the river. The bodies surfaced in the water later.

Swapna was the last to be killed. Her burnt body was found in Sadashivanagar police station area of Yellareddy sub-division on December 13. Based on Prashanth’s confession, investigators are planning to exhume the body of Prasad where it was allegedly buried at Madanapalle village.

“To connect the killers with the crime, securing those bodies (which are in all likelihood could have been putrefied by now) is compulsory,” the investigators said.

After exhuming the body of Prasad and identifying that of his wife Ramani (which was allegedly dumped into the stream by the killers), the police had to conduct DNA fingerprinting to establish their identity.

Along with Prashanth, Vishnu and Vamshi, Prashanth’s mother Vaddamma and juvenile brother too were arrested in the case. They were presented before magistrate on Tuesday night.

