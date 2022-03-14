Making Hyderabad honk-free
Senior traffic officer holds meeting on checking noise pollution
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, A.V. Ranganath held a meeting with Telangana State Pollution Control Board, Regional Transport Authority, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation officials and owners of Car Decors to discuss issues pertaining to noise pollution in the city.
During the meeting, the stakeholders decided to curb honking by creating awareness on related health issues, and controlling multi-toned horns.
“We are taking necessary steps to curb the menace of honking to make Hyderabad a honk-sfree city,” Mr. Ranganath said.
DCP-Traffic Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy participated in the meeting.
