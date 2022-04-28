Making diabetic foot functional

Apollo Hospitals launches centre for diabetic foot management

Apollo Hospitals launched a multi-disciplinary Centre of Excellence for Diabetic Foot Management (CoEDFM), for diabetic patients, known to be prone to foot related ailments, at Jubilee Hills, in collaboration with King's College Hospital, London.

The new procedure was developed by orthopaedic surgeon and consultant at London Hospital Venu Kavarthapu. A team of specialists of Apollo Hospitals have been working together to ensure a functional leg, ankle and foot.

“Patients with diabetic foot problem, if not mobile, develop multiple health problems, and hence it’s important to maintain mobility as taking their leg off or amputating the leg is not ideal, “ said Dr. Venu at a press conference on Thursday.

CoEDFM specialists identify and curtail diabetic foot disease early and provide succour through various foot care options. They also prescribe customised footwear or moulded inserts for foot deformities, help use customised braces and therapeutic, and prescription diabetic footwear to prevent the formation of foot ulcerations or heal ulcers. After healing ulcers early, the foot is made stable and functional through surgeries.

Minimally invasive

Apollo Hospitals surgical oncology specialists led by senior consultant, robotic and minimal access onco-surgeon T.P.S. Bhandari performed a minimally invasive Trans Oral Robotic Surgery (TORS) to give relief to a 50-year-old woman having neurogenic tumour.

The patient reported with a complaint of persistent cough for the last six months. Clinical examination revealed a natural hollow in the throat in the tonsils area and seemed like a lump in the throat. Further tests revealed it to be a benign neurogenic tumour, the typical symptoms being pain, numbness, weakness and swelling. The minimally invasive surgery of 35 minutes was performed preserving the vital vessels and nerves. The patient was discharged in a stable condition on the second day of surgery, said the doctor.

Emergency medicine

Apollo Hospitals and Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), United Kingdom, held a certification ceremony for doctors who completed their one year and three year training in emergency medicine with 68 doctors receiving their Emergency Medicine Foundation Program (EMFP) certification, 26 receiving their Membership of College of Emergency Medicine (MRCEM) and two doctors receiving their Fellowship of RCEM.

President of RCEM UK Katherine Henderson, Apollo’s Jt. MD K. Sangita Reddy and president K Hari Prasad handed over the certificates to successful doctors, said a press release.