Making a dignified living

Differently abled stitches clothes for students

A. Susheela is in her 40s and differently-abled. She lost her husband long ago and is staying with her son, studying in Class X, in a house allotted to people like her at Kandi mandal headquarters. Ms. Susheela works at Divyanga Solar Society located in the old DRDA Office. She comes to the office by autorickshaw.

For her, duty starts at 10 a.m. and ends at about 5 p.m. On an average she stitches about eight dresses and is paid a salary of ₹5000 per month by the society. More than 50 differently-abled women are working with the society. The society has also hired three persons to cut the dresses.

The society was established a few years ago to offer some work in manufacturing solar lamps and LED lights. However, as the business slowed down they shifted to stitching work. With the active support of Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, they had stitched about 2,000 dresses last year. As they were able to prove their capability they were offered the work of stitching dresses for students of all Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay (KGBV) in the district. They got a total order of more than 20,000 dresses to girl students. For each student they stitch two dresses.

“As the competition has increased we are unable to compete with the market and searched for alternatives. We have decided to take up the job of stitching and Mr. Hanumantha Rao has cooperated with us by getting orders from KGBV schools and we have completed the orders,” said Jubeda of the Divyang Solar Society.