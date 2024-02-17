Makeshift bus station inaugurated at Telangana’s Medaram ahead of jatara

February 17, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MULUGU

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) on Saturday inaugurated a makeshift bus station sprawling around 60 acres at Medaram village in the district.

On the occasion, she said the TSRTC had arranged for 6,000 special buses for the devotees coming to the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara to be held from February 21 to 24.

“These buses will operate from February 18 to 25. Anticipating a significant surge in the number of female devotees due to free bus services provided by the State government under the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, we have made all arrangements for their convenience,” the Minister said.

District Collector Ila Tripathi, Superintendent of Police P. Shabarish, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) P. Srija, ASP S. Sankeerth, RTC Warangal Regional Manager (RM) Srilatha and Special Officer Sridhar were present.

